DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

HOTTER THAN HELL // METAL GODS

The Underworld
Fri, 15 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

KISS Tribute Show: Recreating the classic 1979 USA Dynasty Tour Line Up.

HOTTER THAN HELL replicate the full 70s style KISS Stage show with pyrotechnics, blood-spitting et al and playing all the hit classics ranging from the early 1970s to present!

Get r...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

RÖXXI RED, Metal Gods, Hotter Than Hell

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs