kittens lol - walk through hell

Lipgloss Party: Kittens lol

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:00 pm
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Come join us as we team up with LIPGLOSS Management for kittens lol album release party! They'll be joined by Teather, Astra King, Lu-Ee, REYSHA RAMI, and Wxmell b2b wsteaway. As always, the address will be emailed out to you the day of the event.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MakeOutMusic.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Teather, Astra King, Lu-Ee and 4 more

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

