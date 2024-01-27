Top track

Pellegrino & Zodyaco - Amaremai

Le Cannibale e Santeria - Robotnick, Pellegrino

Santeria Toscana 31
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le Cannibale e Santeria offrono da anni alcuni dei party più caldi della città. Uno dei nomi emersi negli ultimi anni è quello di Pellegrino, artista napoletano il cui sound mediterraneo che esplode dal Vesuvio è molto chiaccherato negli ultimi anni, mente...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

Pellegrino, Alexander Robotnick

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

