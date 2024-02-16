Top track

Chiseler's Rush

Call Super (DJ)

The Crescent
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsYork
£13.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

After great recent parties from Barker, Pangaea, Re:ni & Ploy & Midland, two of our cities most forward-thinking dancefloor promoters collaborate for another late night in The Crescent.

Call Super is the primary moniker of Joseph Richmond Seaton, a DJ and

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chameleon x Ouroboros
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Call Super

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
250 capacity

