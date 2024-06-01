DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This ticket is only valid for Orchid at Phoenix Concert Theatre on June 1st 2024 as a part of Prepare the Ground, it does not grant access to any other venues the festival is running or any other shows during the festival. Basically, if you just want to se...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.