Top track

Orchid - Destination: Blood!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Orchid

Phoenix Concert Theatre
Sat, 1 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsToronto
Selling fast
CA$50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Orchid - Destination: Blood!
Got a code?

About

This ticket is only valid for Orchid at Phoenix Concert Theatre on June 1st 2024 as a part of Prepare the Ground, it does not grant access to any other venues the festival is running or any other shows during the festival. Basically, if you just want to se...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Prepare The Ground.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Orchid

Venue

Phoenix Concert Theatre

410 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1K2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.