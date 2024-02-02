DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Babylon Cabaret: Good Girls Gone Bad

El Cid
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:00 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Party in Babylon where it is always the roaring 20's! Good girls are nice and all, but Bad Girls have more fun !

Miss Spent Youth and her girl gang will lead you down the road of glamour, fame, money and sex to show you what makes good girls (and guys) go...

This is an 18+ event. (Photo ID Required)
Presented by Babylon Cabaret.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.