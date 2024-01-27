DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LICK 2000's

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DJ’s:

Portia walker

Sandra Omari

Bby gazelle

Miller black

STRICTLY NO MEN ALLOWED.

18+ must bring ID

Wheelchair accessible

Cloakroom available £3

No refunds unless event is cancelled.

Doors close: 1am

If coming alone and want to meet some new fr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LICK Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Portia Walker, Dj Sandra Omari, Bby Gazelle and 1 more

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am
Accessibility information

