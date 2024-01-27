DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ’s:
Portia walker
Sandra Omari
Bby gazelle
Miller black
STRICTLY NO MEN ALLOWED.
18+ must bring ID
Wheelchair accessible
Cloakroom available £3
No refunds unless event is cancelled.
Doors close: 1am
If coming alone and want to meet some new fr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.