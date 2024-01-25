Top track

James Mac - The Boy Is Mine

Roots Worldwide

PAMELA
Thu, 25 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La « Root.s Worldwide » est une soirée club qui fait embarquer dans un voyage sonore mondial et unique. Cette soirée célèbre le global dancefloor et transcende les frontières grâce à une line-up international composée de DJ venant des quatre coins du globe...

Réservé aux plus de 21 ans.
Présenté par le Pamela.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PAMELA

62 Rue Mazarine, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

