Healing Dub

Rakoon

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Rakoon, c’est une boule d’énergie qui met de bonne humeur et donne envie de partir à l’aventure. Un voyage introspectif que l’on a envie de partager, porté par ses mélodies inspirantes et enivrantes.

Dans un mélange solaire de musique électronique et de s Read more

Présenté par CARTEL [BZH].

Rakoon

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:30 pm

