Top track

Bum Motion Club - Casi un buen día

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bum Motion Club

Gorila
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
€13.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bum Motion Club - Casi un buen día
Got a code?

About

Pasos cortos pero seguros, así pretenden construir una carrera Bum Motion Club. Alejandro Leiva (guitarra), Pablo Vera (guitarra y voz), Iris Banegas (bajo), Alberto Aguilera (teclados) y Pablo Salmerón (batería) afrontan un futuro brillante. Desde luego, Read more

Organizado por Gorila.

Lineup

Bum Motion Club

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.