Top track

Hide U - 2021 Remaster

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kosheen (Live) - 25 Years of Kosheen

O2 Academy 2 Leicester
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLeicester
£24.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hide U - 2021 Remaster
Got a code?

About

Kosheen, one of the UK’s booming live electronic music showstoppers, broke into prominence with their hit ‘Hide U‘ off their debut album in 2001, the platinum selling ‘Resist’, followed by crossover hits ‘Catch‘, ‘Hungry‘ and ‘All In My Head‘. Kosheen succ Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Kosheen

Venue

O2 Academy 2 Leicester

Percy Gee Building, Leicester LE1 7RH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.