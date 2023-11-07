Top track

SKYND + Knife Bride

Locomotiv Club
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
About

SKYND Tour

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required.

Tutte le età

Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

SKYND, Knife Bride

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

