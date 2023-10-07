DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
SPELLLING
W/ My Brightest Diamond
10/7/2023 at South Pasadena Masonic Lodge
SPELLLING, the moniker of the Bay Area experimental pop mastermind Chrystia Cabral, has emerged as a visionary artist, pushing the boundaries of genre and
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.