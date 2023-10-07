Top track

I Have Never Loved Someone

SPELLLING

South Pasadena Masonic Lodge
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Sid The Cat Presents

W/ My Brightest Diamond

10/7/2023 at South Pasadena Masonic Lodge

SPELLLING, the moniker of the Bay Area experimental pop mastermind Chrystia Cabral, has emerged as a visionary artist, pushing the boundaries of genre and

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Spellling, My Brightest Diamond

Venue

1126 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

