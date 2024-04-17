Top track

Bounce

Lord Apex

The Button Factory
Wed, 17 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsDublin
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Lord Apex makes his highly anticipated return to Irish shores (now in April 2024) at the Button Factory.

Lord Apex Bio

They often say that if you truly want to understand how your favourite artist is drawn to create the music that they make, you often ha Read more

Presented by Sense.

Lineup

Lord Apex

Venue

The Button Factory

2 Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
550 capacity

