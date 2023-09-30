Top track

Autograf, Papa Ya - Easy

Autograf - Affirmations Tour

Smoke & Mirrors
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Smoke & Mirrors Presents

AUTOGRAF - THE AFFIRMATIONS TOUR

Saturday , September 30th, 2023

Autograf

with Support from

Clur / Sleepy Eagz / Jacketz & Hatz

Doors 10pm - 21+ w/Valid ID

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.

Lineup

Autograf

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

