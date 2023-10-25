Top track

The 12 1/2 % Solution

Harriet Tubman + OCEANS AND

Zebulon
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
$24.72

About

The 2023 Angel City Jazz Festival presents Harriet Tubman + OCEANS AND

First Set: OCEANS AND

Tim Berne – alto sax
Aurora Nealand – accordion, clarinet, voice
Hank Roberts – cello, voice

Second Set: Harriet Tubman

Melvin Gibbs – bass
Brandon Ro Read more

Presented by The 2023 Angel City Jazz Festival & Zebulon.

Lineup

Harriet Tubman, Tim Berne

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

