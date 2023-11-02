Top track

islandman - Bahar

Islandman

Ramona
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Islandman, a music trio in this realm but a fictional character in reality , is a musical identity, a visionary who inspired by an island which does not exist, could not dream the roads they passed by would lead to such interesting and beautiful places... Read more

Presented by Ramona
Lineup

islandman

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

