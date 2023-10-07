Top track

CHIRP Radio Welcomes: Margaret Glaspy w/ Tasha

Sleeping Village
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:00 pm
$30.90

About

$25 Adv, $27 Dos + Fees | 21+

The third full-length from Margaret Glaspy, Echo The Diamond emerged from a deliberate stripping-away of artifice to reveal life for all its harsh truths and ineffable beauty. Like the precious gem of its title, the result is Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Margaret Glaspy, Tasha

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

