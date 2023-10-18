Top track

Seramic - Ride Or Die

Seramic *residency* with special guests

C'mon Everybody
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Seramic - Ride Or Die
About

Having so far released two critically acclaimed EPs, (Found & I Got You), Seramic (Marcus Foster) showcases a powerfully unique and varied range of influences, which has led the Sunday Times to state that his sound is a mix of "Prince meets D'Angelo meets

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
Lineup

Seramic

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

