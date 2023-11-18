Top track

Kytes

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scruff of the Neck presents

KYTES

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.

Lineup

KYTES

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

