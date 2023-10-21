DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Born from the ashes of established UK rock act “Sixty Mile Smile” come THIS BOYS FIRE. Writing songs that are heartfelt as well as hard rock,This Boys Fire are paving their own way ahead for a bold future with their well crafted songs and energetic live sh
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.