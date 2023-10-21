Top track

ADMISSIONS - Kill The Switch

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FUNDRAISER FOR CHESS HOMELESS CHARITY

Hot Box
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ADMISSIONS - Kill The Switch
Got a code?

About

Born from the ashes of established UK rock act “Sixty Mile Smile” come THIS BOYS FIRE. Writing songs that are heartfelt as well as hard rock,This Boys Fire are paving their own way ahead for a bold future with their well crafted songs and energetic live sh Read more

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

This Boys Fire, ADMISSIONS

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.