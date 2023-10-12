Top track

Threw Me To The Wolves

Jared James Nichols

The Dome
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

14+ but all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult or 18+.

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

JARED JAMES NICHOLS

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

