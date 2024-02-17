DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HARP TWINS

The Underworld
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Identical twin harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt, known as the HARP TWINS, have achieved extraordinary success by taking Electric Harps and Concert Grand Harps to unprecedented levels and smashing boundaries between different genres of music. The twins’ a...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Asgaardian Events and The Underworld

Lineup

Harp Twins

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

