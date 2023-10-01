Top track

ABODE Ibiza Sundays: 1st October (CLOSING) with Viviana Casanova & more

Eden Ibiza
Sun, 1 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyIbiza
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Renowned UK-based party brand ABODE is thrilled to announce its return to the vibrant island of Ibiza for the 2023 season. After a two-year hiatus, the ABODE team are ready to bring mega lineups and their signature sound to the iconic Eden Ibiza, promising

Presented by Abode.

Lineup

2
George Smeddles, GW Harrison, VIVIANA CASANOVA and 2 more

Venue

Eden Ibiza

Carrer Salvador Espriu, s/n, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Illes Balears, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

