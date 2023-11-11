Top track

Kara Jackson - Crush

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kara Jackson + Joanne Robertson

Kings Place (Hall One)
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kara Jackson - Crush
Got a code?

About

Kara Jackson + Joanne Robertson

Presented By Pitchfork Festival London

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

This is an all ages event.

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.

Lineup

Joanne Robertson, Kara Jackson

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
420 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.