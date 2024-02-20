Top track

Pip Blom - Tiger

Pip Blom

CHALK
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For her third album, ‘Bobbie’, Dutch singer-songwriter Pip Blom decided to rip it up and start again. After making her name as one of the brightest indie rock singers around through two albums – 2019 debut ‘Boat’ and 2021 follow-up ‘Welcome Break’ – an...

This is an 14+ event, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PREGOBLIN, Pip Blom

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

