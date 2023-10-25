Top track

NOËP

The Old Blue Last
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scruff of the Neck presents

NOËP

Wednesday 25 October 2023 | The Old Blue Last, London
With support
18+ | Doors 19:30

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.

Lineup

NOËP

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

