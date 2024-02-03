DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Massimo Lopez e Tullio Solenghi

Teatro Colosseo
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €36.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il nuovo spettacolo di Massimo Lopez e Tullio Solenghi, reduci dallo “Show” che li ha riportati sui plachi e nel cuore di tutta Italia, proporrà numeri, sketch, brani musicali, contributi video, con alcuni picchi di comicità irresistibile come una lectio m...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Lineup

Massimo Lopez, Tullio Solenghi

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

