John Grant

Monk - Sala Teatro
Wed, 15 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

November 15 2023 | MONK Roma

John Grant

“Boy From Michigan”

___________________

Info e accessibilità su www.monkroma.it

Inizio concerto ore 21.30
Apertura Monk ore 20.30
Apertura sala ore 20.45

Tutte le età

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

John Grant

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

