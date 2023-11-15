Top track

Sticky July

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Butcher Brown

Trabendo
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€26.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sticky July
Got a code?

About

Très actuel et inspiré par le hip-hop, Butcher Brown fait remonter ses racines jusqu'à la fusion des années 70 et l'essor des instruments électriques dans le jazz. Des Head Hunters de Herbie Hancock au RH Factor de Roy Hargrove, Butcher Brown fait perdurer Read more

Présenté par GiantSteps.

Lineup

Butcher Brown

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.