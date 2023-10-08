Top track

Love Is Gone - Acoustic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SLANDER PRESENTS: CHIMERA (LATE SHOW)

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Sun, 8 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $92.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Love Is Gone - Acoustic
Got a code?

About

Late show tickets have sold out! Purchase now for the early show here: https://link.dice.fm/X61dc49fdc7a

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reserv Read more

Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

3
Slander, Zomboy, WAVEDASH and 3 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.