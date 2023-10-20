Top track

Bombay Bicycle Club - My Big Day

Bombay Bicycle Club: Intimate Performance + Signing (12pm Doors)

Rough Trade East
Fri, 20 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.04

Event information

Due to phenomenal demand Rough Trade East is very excited to present a second intimate in-store performance and signing from Bombay Bicycle Club. This unique event celebrates the release of the band's sixth studio album 'My Big Day' released on October 20t Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Bombay Bicycle Club

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
300 capacity

