DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Timber Timbre

Trabendo
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In support of “Lovage”, Timber Timbre will be performing a series of shows in Europe featuring the new Timber Timbre trio, Mike Dubue (piano, synthesizer, voice), Adam Bradley Schreiber (drums, percussion) and Taylor Kirk (guitar, voice).

Tout public

Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

Timber Timbre

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.