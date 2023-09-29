Top track

Pure Honey

ForeverGood
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Nie wieder
About

London! We are back in the capital as we invite long-awaited guest Esa to London Bridge based ForeverGood.

South African selector Esa Williams has stood at the forefront of the worldwide + house music scene since we can remember, with his first broadcast Read more

Presented by ForeverGood.
Lineup

ESA

Venue

ForeverGood

54 Druid St, London SE1 2EZ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

