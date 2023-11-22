Top track

Holy Wave - Schmetterling

Holy Wave + Salto

Sala Upload
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Holy Wave vienen desde Austin, que es como ya ser graduado cum laude en lisergia y psicodelia nada más nacer. Para quien necesite credenciales menos deterministas, diremos también que publican en el sello Reverberation Appreciation Society (ni más ni menos Read more

Organizado por Magic Mountain.

Lineup

Holy Wave, Salto

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

