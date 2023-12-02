Top track

Rebe - Corazón Partio (feat. Juan Azul)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rebe by PPL United in Barcelona

Heliogàbal
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
Selling fast
€15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rebe - Corazón Partio (feat. Juan Azul)
Got a code?

About

Rebe es una muñeca extraviada que al apretarla produce susurros, gritos y acordes que mil veces han sonado en la tradición de la canción española, esta vez atravesados por interferencias que parecen colarse desde una feria cercana o un bosque lejano. Fue c Read more

Presented by PPL United.

Lineup

Rebe

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.