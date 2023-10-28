Top track

Teeth of the Sea - Vortex of Release

Teeth of the Sea + lifeisfeedback

Crofters Rights
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£17.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From the basements of East London, Teeth Of The Sea have forged forward intrepidly over twelve years, four albums and two EPs to become heralded as the UK’s most adventurous and unclassifiable outfit in the realm of the psychedelic. As inspired by virulent...

Presented by BLG Promotions & Gravy Train.

Lineup

Teeth Of The Sea

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

