DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From the basements of East London, Teeth Of The Sea have forged forward intrepidly over twelve years, four albums and two EPs to become heralded as the UK’s most adventurous and unclassifiable outfit in the realm of the psychedelic. As inspired by virulent
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.