Robot Festival 14 - TPO 13/10

TPO
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il festival bolognese arriva al 2023 più in forma che mai: la prima ondata di annunci parla di artisti di altissimo livello, da autentiche leggende ad artisti in grado di definire i suoni ed i confini etico-estetici della contemporaneità. Appuntamento dal Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Shape.

Lineup

Scotch Rolex, Shackleton, Courtesy

Venue

TPO

Via Camillo Casarini, 17/5, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

