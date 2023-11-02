DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Two Lanes w/ Foreignlocal

Soda Bar
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Electronic duo TWO LANES blends acoustic piano recordings with analogue synthesizers and minimal beat elements to create their signature sound. Made up of Berlin-based brothers Leo and Rafa, the duo Read more

Presented by Soda & Casbah.

Lineup

TWO LANES

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.