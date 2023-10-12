DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Self Love Rave

Canvas 1
Thu, 12 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJManchester
£32.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sober Rave for Women to feel Empowered and Confident.

Leave the roles you play at the door, because tonight we DANCE!

This one’s for the lovers of dance who are done with late nights, hangovers....and pretending to be someone else.

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity

