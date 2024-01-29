Top track

The Medic

Got a code?

Foxing

Rebellion
Mon, 29 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Foxing celebrating the 10 Year Anniversary of their legendary album, The Albatross.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Moving North.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Foxing

Venue

Rebellion

2B Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

