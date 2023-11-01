Top track

Juan Wauters + Saint-Jaques - BCN

Razzmatazz 2
Wed, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€19.83

About

Nacido en Uruguay, Juan Wauters no es conocido por un tipo de música en concreto, sino por la sinceridad cristalina que subyace en todo lo que hace. Desde la sincera seriedad de sus letras hasta los rituales lúdicos de sus directos, Wauters tiene el don de...

Organizado por PPL United.

Lineup

Juan Wauters

Venue

Razzmatazz 2

Carrer de Pamplona, 88, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

