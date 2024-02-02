DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lino D'Angiò in Lezioni di Napoletanità

Teatro Summarte
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreSomma Vesuviana
€18.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

I napoletani hanno una marcia in più ...‘na pezza a culore! Lo sanno bene Lino D’Angiò, Amedeo Colella e Alan De Luca che, per l’Università degli studi di Napoli Gennarino II, portano in scena a teatro “Lezioni di Napoletanità”, uno spettacolo prodotto da Read more

Presentato da Teatro Summarte.

Venue

Teatro Summarte

Via Roma, 15, 80049 Somma Vesuviana NA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

