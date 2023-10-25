Top track

Please Be Mine

Molly Burch

Highland Park Ebell
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.49

Please Be Mine
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Molly Burch

W/ Christelle Bofale

10/25/2023 at Highland Park Ebell

Singer-songwriter Molly Burch, renowned for her captivating vocals and vivid depictions of love and loss, is back to announce an upcoming tour and the release of he Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Molly Burch, Christelle Bofale

Venue

Highland Park Ebell

131 S Ave 57, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

