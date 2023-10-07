Top track

Dave Hause and the Mermaid w/ Tim Hause

Icehouse
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$29.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

5PM DOORS // 7PM SHOWTIME // $22 ADVANCE // $27 DAY OF SHOW // 21+

On a base level, the term ‘blood harmony’ is simple—it describes the specific sound two siblings make when they sing together. Given that Dave Hause has been writing and recording songs wi Read more

Presented by Icehouse!
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tim Hause, Dave Hause

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

