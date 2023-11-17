Top track

Parquesvr - Pero

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Parquesvr + Jordi Ganchitos

Sala Copérnico
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Parquesvr - Pero
Got a code?

About

Parquesvr + Jordi Ganchitos en Mazo Madriz.

Todas las edades

Organizado por MAZO Madriz.

Lineup

Jordi Ganchitos, Parquesvr

Venue

Sala Copérnico

Calle de Fernández de los Ríos, 67, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.