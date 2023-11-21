Top track

Antonio Sánchez - Bad Hombre

Mexico Now! Featuring SHIFT - ANTONIO SÁNCHEZ & BAD HOMBRE w/ THANA ALEXA, BIGYUKI + LEX SADLER plus Echoes in Proximity, Ampersan

Le Poisson Rouge
Tue, 21 Nov, 6:00 pm
About

Mexico Now! Featuring SHIFT - ANTONIO SÁNCHEZ & BAD HOMBRE w/ THANA ALEXA, BIGYUKI + LEX SADLER plus Echoes in Proximity, Ampersan - Presented by World Music Institute - Live at LPR on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event.

Presented by World Music Institute
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Antonio Sánchez, Ampersan

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

