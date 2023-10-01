Top track

Hippie Death Cult - Hornet Party

Hippie Death Cult + Spirit Mother + Thunder Boys

Kilowatt
Sun, 1 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come down Sunday October 1st for a FREE Matinee Happy Hours show featuring performacnes by HIPPIE DEATH CULT (portland) + SPIRIT MOTHER (long beach) and THUNDER BOYS (sf)...

This is a 21+ event

sierra nevada, rws and kilowatt present

Lineup

Hippie Death Cult, Spirit Mother

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

